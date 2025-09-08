Japanese manga in little-known crisis (1)

In a two-part series, Jiji Press examines the unsettling risks facing a nation celebrated as a global "manga superpower," and highlights the efforts underway to preserve its irreplaceable manga heritage.

FOCUS: Original Manga Drawings at Risk of Deterioration, Loss

Japanese manga comics, celebrated worldwide for their creativity and influence, now face a pressing challenge: the original drawings that bring these stories to life are at risk of deterioration and disappearance.

A major factor is the lack of adequate storage space, which often forces manga artists to keep their original artwork themselves. As a result, these valuable drawings are sometimes damaged during storage or, in unfortunate cases, discarded after the artist's death. Without proper preservation efforts, a vital part of manga's cultural heritage could be lost forever.

Mostly Stored at Home or Workplace

A survey conducted by the Cultural Affairs Agency between October 2022 and January 2023 asked 540 manga artists in Japan about how they store their original drawings. About 90 % of respondents said they keep their work at home or at their workplaces.

Traditionally, publishers return the paper originals of manga published in magazines to the artists. While digital drawings created on tablets and other computers are becoming mainstream, the sheer volume of manga published in the past means that more than 50 million paper originals are estimated to exist in Japan.

Although some museums and other institutions do preserve original manga drawings, they are unable to accommodate such a massive number of works.