Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest

"We are focusing on normalising the situation first," said Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet. "We are committed to protecting the life and property of the people."

Military Presence and Continued Curfew

Armoured vehicles patrolled the empty streets, where only a few pedestrians could be seen. Shops and markets were closed.

Several government buildings, including the Supreme Court, ministers’ residences, and even Oli’s private home, were also set ablaze in Tuesday’s protests. The unrest only began to subside after the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was shut down until 6 p.m., disrupting flights, according to an airport spokesperson.

Efforts to Resolve the Crisis

The army announced on X (formerly Twitter) that prohibitory orders would remain in place until Thursday morning. The army also stated that authorities and protesters were coordinating efforts to resolve the situation.

Media reports indicated that preparations were being made for potential talks between the government and protest leaders, though details were scarce. Reuters could not independently confirm this.