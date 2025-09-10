Motegi Announces Bid for LDP Leadership

Motegi was the first to declare candidacy for the upcoming LDP presidential election. He expressed confidence that he can collect 20 nominations from LDP lawmakers, which are necessary to join the race.
Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, has also decided to run in the leadership race, informed sources said the same day.
At Wednesday's press conference in the Diet, Motegi, 69, said, "I will seek a new coalition framework with parties that share our basic policies," showing his willingness to expand the ruling bloc, which currently comprises the LDP and Komeito.
Citing Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People as possible coalition partners, Motegi said, "I want to talk in earnest (with potential partners)."
"The LDP is in its biggest crisis since its founding," he pointed out. "I have decided to step forward because of the dire situation."
Motegi said that he would actively appoint younger LDP members to senior posts as the party has "many potential leaders who will serve the next generation," such as agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, and Kobayashi.
Regarding the party's policies, Motegi said that he would cancel plans to distribute cash handouts, the LDP's campaign pledge in the House of Councillors election in July, while proposing special subsidies for local governments to use at their discretion.
Motegi also expressed opposition to consumption tax cuts, which opposition parties have demanded.
He stressed the need to rectify wage disparities between Tokyo and rural areas, and set a target of raising people's annual incomes by 10 per cent over three years.
Meanwhile, Kobayashi is expected to hold a press conference next week to announce his candidacy.
Sanae Takaichi, 64, another former economic security minister, had planned to express her stance on the leadership election as early as Wednesday, but decided against this, to "see moves by others (in the party)," said an informed source.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, is also expected to announce his candidacy at a press conference next week, according to a source close to him.
An aide to Koizumi said that his candidacy announcement, if he decides to run, could come later.
