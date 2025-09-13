Utah shooting suspect arrested after killing of Charlie Kirk

Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the arrest on Friday, telling reporters, “We got him,” as he praised the joint effort of federal and local officers who had been tracking the gunman since Wednesday’s rooftop attack at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was detained late on Thursday, just over a day after the killing, FBI Director Kash Patel said. Authorities received more than 11,000 tips—one of the highest volumes since the Boston Marathon bombing—before relatives and a family friend came forward, telling investigators Robinson had either admitted or strongly implied his involvement.

Surveillance footage, online activity on the platform Discord, and inscriptions on recovered ammunition also helped connect him to the crime. One shell casing was etched with the words: “Here fascist! CATCH.”

Kirk, 31, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was addressing a crowd of about 3,000 when he was shot once from a rooftop. A bolt-action rifle, believed to be the weapon used, was later recovered nearby. Trump denounced the attack as a “heinous assassination.”

The killing sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with leaders in both parties and foreign governments condemning the escalation of violence. Governor Cox likened the moment to the wave of assassinations that shook the US during the 1960s, calling it “an attack on the American experiment and our ideals.”