Utah shooting suspect arrested after killing of Charlie Kirk

Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the arrest on Friday, telling reporters, “We got him,” as he praised the joint effort of federal and local officers who had been tracking the gunman since Wednesday’s rooftop attack at Utah Valley University in Orem.
The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was detained late on Thursday, just over a day after the killing, FBI Director Kash Patel said. Authorities received more than 11,000 tips—one of the highest volumes since the Boston Marathon bombing—before relatives and a family friend came forward, telling investigators Robinson had either admitted or strongly implied his involvement.
Surveillance footage, online activity on the platform Discord, and inscriptions on recovered ammunition also helped connect him to the crime. One shell casing was etched with the words: “Here fascist! CATCH.”
Kirk, 31, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was addressing a crowd of about 3,000 when he was shot once from a rooftop. A bolt-action rifle, believed to be the weapon used, was later recovered nearby. Trump denounced the attack as a “heinous assassination.”
The killing sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with leaders in both parties and foreign governments condemning the escalation of violence. Governor Cox likened the moment to the wave of assassinations that shook the US during the 1960s, calling it “an attack on the American experiment and our ideals.”
Erika Kirk, the activist’s widow, delivered an emotional online address vowing to continue her late husband’s work. “The movement built by my husband will not die,” she said, thanking law enforcement for their swift response.
Robinson, who had no criminal record, was studying in an electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College. He had previously attended Utah State University but withdrew after one semester. Neighbours described him as quiet, though relatives told investigators he had become more political in recent years and had expressed disdain for Kirk.
He faces charges of aggravated murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. He remains in custody at Utah County jail and is expected to be formally charged next week.
Kirk’s death marks one of the most high-profile incidents in a wave of political violence that has intensified since the Capitol riot in January 2021. President Trump has himself survived two assassination attempts in the past year.
FBI Director Patel closed his press briefing with a personal tribute: “Rest now, brother, we have the watch. I’ll see you in Valhalla.”
Hours later, Erika Kirk urged young conservatives to join Turning Point and hailed her husband as a martyr who “will stand for eternity at his saviour’s side.”
Kirk had been midway through a 15-stop “American Comeback Tour” of university campuses, fresh from a speaking trip to South Korea and Japan. Known for sparking heated debates on issues from immigration to gun rights, he often invited opponents to challenge him onstage.
Governor Cox reflected: “If we can’t have a clash of ideas safely and securely, we won’t be able to solve any of our other problems. That’s why this matters so much.”
Reuters