US and China resume trade talks in Madrid with TikTok deadline looming

Analysts say the Madrid talks are unlikely to yield a breakthrough, with expectations centred on another extension of ByteDance’s deadline to sell TikTok’s US arm, currently set for 17 September. This would be the fourth such delay since Trump returned to office in January. A source familiar with internal discussions said no sale agreement was expected but the extension would allow the administration political breathing room, despite bipartisan frustration in Congress.

Trade expert Wendy Cutler said more substantial outcomes may be reserved for a possible meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping later this year, perhaps at the APEC summit in Seoul in October. Potential announcements could include a resolution to US national security concerns over TikTok, new access for US soybean exports to China and a rollback of tariffs on certain Chinese goods linked to fentanyl.

Yet the more fundamental US demands, that Beijing reorient its economy away from state-subsidised exports and towards greater domestic consumption, are likely to take years to resolve. “China won’t agree without significant concessions on export controls and tariffs, and I don’t see the US ready to offer those,” Cutler said.

Russian oil pressure

The Treasury has also flagged discussions on joint efforts to curb money laundering and illicit shipments of technology to Russia. On Friday, Bessent urged G7 partners to impose new tariffs on China and India to discourage Russian oil imports, arguing that Moscow’s revenues must be cut off to push it into peace negotiations over Ukraine.

The US has already levied an additional 25% duty on Indian goods but has not imposed similar measures on China.