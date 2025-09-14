Rolling Stone publisher sues Google over AI summaries

The lawsuit cited Google’s dominance in search, referencing a federal court ruling last year that the company controls nearly 90% of the US market.

“We have a responsibility to proactively fight for the future of digital media and preserve its integrity – all of which is threatened by Google’s current actions,” Penske said.

The complaint also claimed that AI Overviews now appear on about 20% of search queries linking to Penske’s sites — a share expected to rise — and that affiliate revenue has dropped by over a third since peaking in late 2024.

Google, responding on Saturday, rejected the claims.

“With AI Overviews, people find Search more helpful and use it more, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered. We will defend against these meritless claims,” said spokesperson Jose Castaneda.