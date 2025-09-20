Trump, Xi ease tensions in call, set meeting on TikTok and trade

Why the United States wants to control TikTok

1. Cybersecurity and data control

At the heart of Washington’s pressure campaign is a fear of data falling into Beijing’s hands. TikTok now counts more than 170 million users in the United States, and the platform gathers far more than phone numbers or email addresses. It tracks behaviour, location, personal interests, and entire social networks.

To agencies such as the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), this information represents a “strategic asset” that could be exploited for espionage or cyber operations if ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, were compelled by Beijing to share the data.

US authorities point to a long history of data breaches linked to China, both in government and private sectors. Allowing a Chinese-owned app to access such vast personal details is, in their view, tantamount to handing a rival power a direct channel into American society.

2. Political and social influence

Where superpowers once worried about interference through television or newspapers, platforms such as TikTok are today’s dominant information channels, especially among teenagers and young adults who use the app daily.

TikTok’s algorithm wields extraordinary power over what content spreads and what disappears. If manipulated, it could subtly shape public opinion, steer social narratives, or even influence election outcomes.

For US officials, this raises the risk of TikTok becoming a tool of political interference. Unlike crude disinformation campaigns or fake-news farms, algorithmic steering is difficult to detect and even harder to counter. Washington therefore, sees the platform as not just an entertainment app, but a potential weapon in the information war of the digital age.

3. Economic and technological competition

TikTok also represents China’s digital innovation success, having rapidly seized market share in the United States. Within only a few years, the platform has lured both advertisers and users away from American tech giants such as Meta and Google.

Economically, this directly challenges long-standing US technology firms. Strategically, Washington is unwilling to see a Chinese company emerge as the global leader in digital entertainment, with deeper access to American consumer data than local firms themselves.

By forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US arm, Washington would not only regain control over user data but also neutralise a powerful Chinese competitor and shield its domestic technology industry from an uneven playing field.

4. Domestic politics and legal pressure

Beyond security and economics, domestic politics add further momentum. Congress has already passed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations within a fixed deadline, or face a nationwide ban.

Supporters of the measure argue it is necessary to “protect the nation.” Critics counter that it infringes on freedom of expression and could harm small businesses as well as content creators who rely on the platform for income.

This debate underscores the political complexity within the United States, where leaders must weigh national security concerns against the civil liberties that form the bedrock of American society.

5. The information war and global geopolitics

At its broadest level, the TikTok dispute represents the expansion of a “digital cold war” between the United States and China. The world is increasingly divided along technological lines—whether in 5G, artificial intelligence, or social media platforms.

China is determined to push its technology firms onto the global stage, while the United States is equally determined to preserve its dominance in innovation and data. For Washington, taking control of TikTok is not merely a defensive measure; it is a declaration that American citizens’ data will not fall under Chinese influence.

6. TikTok’s future paths

By mid-2025, two clear scenarios have emerged.

Forced divestment – ByteDance would be compelled to sell TikTok’s US operations to an American company, creating one of the most complex and high-value transactions in global tech history.

Full ban – If a sale fails, the US government could block access to TikTok by removing it from app stores and cutting off infrastructure support, leaving American users unable to access the platform.

Whichever path is taken, the saga has already revealed a crucial truth: the digital world is not the borderless space once imagined. Instead, it is being reshaped by geopolitical security concerns and the rivalry of great powers.

The reasons behind America’s drive to “own TikTok” go far beyond data protection or national security. They span multiple dimensions, from preventing political interference and safeguarding technological leadership, to waging an information war against China.

TikTok is therefore no longer just a short-video app. It has become a “strategic battlefield” shaping US–China relations in this decade—and possibly a decisive turning point in the future of global digital geopolitics.