Japan's imperial couple revisit Osaka Expo

The Emperor showed his fascination with an android modelled after Natsume Soseki (1867-1916), saying that the Japanese novelist "continues to live on."
The Emperor and the Empress commented that the androids looked very human, according to Japanese roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at the University of Osaka, who guided the couple.
At the UN Pavilion, run by the United Nations, the Imperial couple watched a video introducing the world body with solemn expressions.
They also visited the International Organisation Pavilion, which features exhibits from five entities, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The Imperial couple toured Kyoto and Osaka prefectures for three days from Saturday.