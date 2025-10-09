Ex-death row inmate Hakamata files damages suit against Japan govt

Hakamata, 89, sought some 600 million yen in damages, a record amount against the Japanese government in a suit over a retrial case. He pursued the responsibilities of the police, public prosecutors and courts.
His complaint says that investigative authorities intentionally failed to record pertinent facts and evidence, instead concealing them. Despite knowing that police had fabricated evidence, public prosecutors went ahead and charged Hakamata, it says. It further claims that courts failed to explore the possibility of evidence fabrication.
According to his legal team, the damages claim includes compensation for mental suffering from his prolonged detention under the threat of the death penalty, wages he could have earned if he had not been detained and the costs of elderly care for him.
"Even after he was acquitted, we have yet to learn why the false accusations were made and what investigative authorities will do" to prevent recurrence, Hideyo Ogawa, head of the lawyers' team, said at a press conference after filing the suit with Shizuoka District Court.
The Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors' Office declined to comment, saying the complaint had yet to arrive. The Supreme Court also declined to comment.
Hakamata was arrested on Aug. 18, 1966, on suspicion of robbery and murder by the Shizuoka prefectural police department, and his death penalty was finalised in 1980. He was detained for 47 years and seven months until the district court granted a retrial and ordered his release in March 2014.
In March this year, the court ordered that Hakamata be granted some 217 million yen in criminal damages for his unjust detention for more than 47 years, a record for criminal compensation in the country.
