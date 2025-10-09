Ex-death row inmate Hakamata files damages suit against Japan govt

Hakamata, 89, sought some 600 million yen in damages, a record amount against the Japanese government in a suit over a retrial case. He pursued the responsibilities of the police, public prosecutors and courts.

His complaint says that investigative authorities intentionally failed to record pertinent facts and evidence, instead concealing them. Despite knowing that police had fabricated evidence, public prosecutors went ahead and charged Hakamata, it says. It further claims that courts failed to explore the possibility of evidence fabrication.