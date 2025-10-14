Trio win Nobel economics prize for work on innovation, growth and 'creative destruction'

MOKYR WARNS OF US SCIENTIFIC OWN GOAL

While most economists view economic growth as a driver of prosperity, there are some who do not see it as an unalloyed good.

The 2024 Economics prize was won by Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson for work on inequality, and Johnson in particular has pointed to how the benefits of technological innovation can be skewed toward powerful elites.

There is also a fierce debate about what level of growth is sustainable in light of man-made climate change and environmental degradation.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the final prize to be given out this year and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University in the United States, was awarded half the prize.

An Israeli-American, Mokyr said he had been up very early to see the news of the return of Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza. "I had forgotten about the Nobel Prize completely," he told Reuters.

His research looks at "why we are so much richer and live so much better than our great-great-grandfathers", he said, adding he was worried that the US may lose its place at the vanguard of scientific research and education under President Trump.

"The current administration's assault on higher education and scientific research may be the biggest own-goal in history, or at least the biggest self-goal since the Ming Dynasty in China essentially prohibited scientific research and exploration," he told Reuters.

"It is self-destructive and is completely driven by irrelevant politics."