Seven dead after UPS cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Louisville

The explosion ignited several fires in the industrial area near the airport, halting flight operations for the night. Louisville’s airport, home to UPS Worldport, one of the world’s largest package handling facilities, is expected to reopen on Wednesday, though two runways were still strewn with debris from the wreckage.

UPS issued a statement saying that delivery schedules for air and international packages could be delayed, though contingency plans are in place to mitigate disruptions.

The MD-11 freighter, which was fueled for an 8.5-hour flight to Honolulu, had been in service with UPS since 2006. It crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time, just after lifting off. Video footage captured the plane engulfed in flames as it took off, followed by a massive fireball on impact. Several buildings in the industrial zone beyond the runway caught fire, including a petroleum recycling centre and an auto parts business.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed four deaths on the ground, with 11 others hospitalised. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported that the death toll was expected to rise, with some survivors suffering serious injuries.

The crash marks the first UPS cargo plane incident since August 2013, when an Airbus aircraft crashed during its landing approach in Alabama, killing both crew members. Investigators are now focusing on why one of the plane's engines appeared to detach before the crash, as well as the cause of the fire that sparked the explosion.