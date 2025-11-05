Seven dead after UPS cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Louisville

The explosion ignited several fires in the industrial area near the airport, halting flight operations for the night. Louisville’s airport, home to UPS Worldport, one of the world’s largest package handling facilities, is expected to reopen on Wednesday, though two runways were still strewn with debris from the wreckage.
UPS issued a statement saying that delivery schedules for air and international packages could be delayed, though contingency plans are in place to mitigate disruptions.
The MD-11 freighter, which was fueled for an 8.5-hour flight to Honolulu, had been in service with UPS since 2006. It crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time, just after lifting off. Video footage captured the plane engulfed in flames as it took off, followed by a massive fireball on impact. Several buildings in the industrial zone beyond the runway caught fire, including a petroleum recycling centre and an auto parts business.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed four deaths on the ground, with 11 others hospitalised. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported that the death toll was expected to rise, with some survivors suffering serious injuries.
The crash marks the first UPS cargo plane incident since August 2013, when an Airbus aircraft crashed during its landing approach in Alabama, killing both crew members. Investigators are now focusing on why one of the plane's engines appeared to detach before the crash, as well as the cause of the fire that sparked the explosion.
John Cox, a US air safety expert and pilot, questioned why the aircraft, powered by three engines, failed to maintain flight after one engine appeared to catch fire. "This is too big a fire for a normal engine fire. It’s much too big," Cox said, adding that the plane should have been able to fly on two engines.
Authorities warned those within a 5-mile radius of the crash site to stay indoors due to the hazardous air quality, though the shelter-in-place order was later reduced to a 1-mile radius.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, which could take up to 24 months to determine the cause of the crash.
The MD-11 plane involved in the incident was 34 years old, and the crash occurred after the aircraft made a short return flight to Louisville from Baltimore earlier that day. Flightradar24 data showed the plane reached an altitude of 175 feet before descending sharply.
UPS, the largest employer in Louisville, expressed deep sorrow over the crash, offering condolences to the victims and their families. The company’s Worldport hub handles more than 300 flights a day, processing about 2 million packages, many for major pharmaceutical companies like Merck & Co.
"My heart goes out to everybody at UPS, because this is a UPS town," said Louisville Metro Council member Betsy Ruhe. "We all know somebody who works at UPS, and sadly, some of those texts are probably going to go unanswered."
