US orders 10% flight cut at 40 airports amid record shutdown

Airlines brace for turbulence

Airlines scrambled to adjust schedules within 36 hours of the order. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said long-haul and hub-to-hub flights will be preserved, while regional and non-hub routes face reductions. He assured customers that full refunds would be available even if their flights were not directly affected.

American Airlines said disruptions would be minimal for most passengers, while Southwest Airlines, the country’s largest domestic carrier, is still assessing the impact and has urged lawmakers to “resolve this crisis immediately.”

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, representing 55,000 crew members, denounced the shutdown as “a cruel attack on American workers,” saying it endangered both aviation safety and livelihoods.

Economic pressure builds

The shutdown, which began on October 1, has furloughed around 750,000 federal employees, disrupted food assistance for low-income families, and shuttered numerous public services. Airline executives warned that prolonged uncertainty could trigger a drop in bookings and further financial strain on the sector.

More than 2,000 flights were delayed on Wednesday, while shares of major US carriers, including United and American, slipped about 1% in after-hours trading.

Duffy warned earlier this week that continued gridlock could lead to “mass chaos” in the skies and even partial airspace closures. The FAA also signalled it might impose additional flight restrictions and delay commercial space launches if staffing conditions worsen.

Reuters