Japan to subsidize demolition of abandoned inns

The demolition support system would be available to business operators who will use sites where inns are demolished.

The move comes amid concerns that abandoned inns could collapse and negatively impact the appeal of tourist destinations. The agency hopes that the envisaged system will lead to regional revitalisation.

In onsen resorts across the country, many large inns and hotels opened during a group tour boom after the end of World War II. However, many have closed, partly due to the collapse of the asset price bubble from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, and some are left intact due to high demolition costs.