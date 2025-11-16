Japan's Takaichi Draws Ire of China over Taiwan

Attending a question-and-answer session of a parliamentary budget panel meeting for the first time as prime minister, Takaichi said on Nov. 7 that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute what Japan calls a survival-threatening situation, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence.

Takaichi's comment, which suggests a departure from the previous administrations' stance of remaining deliberately ambiguous on the matter, has drawn intense protests from China. The country has also recommended its citizens not to visit Japan.

In the session, Takaichi discussed a scenario in which China mounts armed attacks in order to unify Taiwan and blockades the sea using battleships. US forces then come to Taiwan's aid, and the use of force occurs in response, Takaichi continued.

"This is a case that can become a survival-threatening situation, no matter how you look at it," she declared.