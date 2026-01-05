Six-decade math puzzle solved by Korean mathematician

US magazine Scientific American named the research by Baek Jin-eon among its top 10 mathematical breakthroughs of 2025, the mathematics community said on Sunday.

Baek, 31, is a research fellow at the June E Huh Centre for Mathematical Challenges at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study.

The so-called moving sofa problem asks how large a rigid shape can be while still being able to pass around a right-angled corner in an L-shaped corridor of a constant width of 1 meter.

First posed in 1966 by Austrian-Canadian mathematician Leo Moser, the puzzle became widely known because it can be understood without advanced mathematics and has appeared in US textbooks.

Over decades, researchers proposed increasingly efficient shapes while narrowing the possible range of solutions, but were unable to prove where the upper limit lay.