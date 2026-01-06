Authoritarian fears loom in Indonesia as new criminal code takes effect

“The Indonesian criminal justice system is at risk of falling into serious disorder and increasingly endangering the protection of human rights,” said Muhammad Isnur of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), a member of the coalition, during a press conference on Thursday.

Among highlighted KUHP provisions is one about “attacking the honour and dignity” of the president and vice president, which may result in prison terms of up to four years, if such a message was spread online and triggers public disorder.

Similar provisions apply to insults against the government or state institutions, with violators facing a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

These offences are classified complaint-based, which can only proceed if the offended party lodges a legal motion. But critics warned they remain open to being misused by sitting presidents or government officials to criminalise legitimate criticism of government policies.

“The law only gives special protection to government officials,” said Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) activist Daniel Winarta, another coalition member, while noting it conflicts with the 1945 Constitution that guarantees equality before the law.

A man holds up a poster that reads “Lawan pembungkaman suara rakyat“ (Fight against the silencing of the people’s voice) ahead of the indictment hearing on Dec. 16, 2025, against Delpedro Marhein, executive director of rights group Lokataru Foundation, at the Central Jakarta District Court. Prosecutors indicted Delpedro for allegedly inciting hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The new KUHAP may exacerbate the situation as it grants the police more powers without sufficient supervision. It allows the police to arrest, search and detain an individual even during preliminary investigations, which may “easily be used to target political dissenters arbitrarily, Daniel added.

Former attorney general Marzuki Darusman called the new laws part of the current government’s political strategy to consolidate power by arming law enforcement with near-limitless authority, potentially leading to an increasingly restrictive and centralised political system.

“We’re facing an emergency, perhaps even entering a phase of catastrophe, as there is no longer any legal protection left for the public to prevent what happened in August,” Marzuki said, referring to arbitrary arrests made by the police against protesters during and after the nationwide protests in late August.

Climate of fear

The new KUHP and KUHAP came into force as rights activists have accused the police of committing procedural violations in recent arrests made around the August protests. Some people were charged with incitement, hate speech and spreading misinformation during the nationwide demonstrations against economic inequality and police brutality.

Concerns over the persisting decline of freedom of expression have intensified over the past week, following a series of intimidations targeting activists and social media influencers who criticised the government’s response to the floods and landslides hitting northern Sumatra regions in November.

Among them was Greenpeace Indonesia activist Iqbal Damanik, who received an unwrapped chicken carcass left on his house’s terrace on Dec. 30 early morning. The package was accompanied by a handwritten note that read: “Watch your words if you want to protect your family.

A similar incident occurred against influencer Ramond Dony Adam, also known as DJ Donny, when two masked individuals hurled a Molotov cocktail towards his house in Jakarta on Dec. 31. No damage was done as the fire from the bomb was extinguished before it exploded.

