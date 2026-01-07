Eyes on “Kawthoolei” as son of former KNU leader declares independence from Myanmar

The world is watching after a declaration on January 5 at U Ge Kyi camp in Shukali village, Shukali subdistrict, Waw Lay township, Myawaddy district, Karen State, Myanmar.

Gen Nerdah Mya, who declared himself President of the Republic of Kawthoolei, is the son of the late Gen Bo Mya, a former leader of the Karen National Union (KNU). He announced the formation of a new administration, including a prime ministerial post, in what has become a highly charged regional flashpoint.

The move marks a break from the KNU framework, with the new entity presenting itself as a more hardline push to restore full Karen self-rule and statehood.