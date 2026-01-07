Eyes on “Kawthoolei” as son of former KNU leader declares independence from Myanmar

The world is watching after a declaration on January 5 at U Ge Kyi camp in Shukali village, Shukali subdistrict, Waw Lay township, Myawaddy district, Karen State, Myanmar.
Gen Nerdah Mya, who declared himself President of the Republic of Kawthoolei, is the son of the late Gen Bo Mya, a former leader of the Karen National Union (KNU). He announced the formation of a new administration, including a prime ministerial post, in what has become a highly charged regional flashpoint.
The move marks a break from the KNU framework, with the new entity presenting itself as a more hardline push to restore full Karen self-rule and statehood.
A fighter’s bloodline: Nerdah Mya steps forward
The declaration is being framed as a major turning point, with Gen Nerdah Mya introduced as the first President of the Republic of Kawthoolei.
He said the aim was to establish an independent state to ensure the security, rights and freedoms of the Karen people, who he said have faced long-standing restrictions and injustices.
Thai border security in focus
Analysts say the announcement is likely to heighten tensions with Myanmar’s military, and could trigger heavier crackdowns and intensified fighting along the Thai border—especially opposite Tak and Mae Hong Son—raising concerns over local safety and a potential new wave of refugees.
While the conflict is not new, security observers describe it as an old wound flaring up again in a new form, with Thai authorities closely monitoring signals from all sides in case violence spills across the border.