Bangkok PM2.5 above standard, residents urged to wear masks

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Bangkok’s air quality has deteriorated, with fine dust levels in orange range and authorities advising people to reduce outdoor exposure, especially those with respiratory conditions.

  • Air pollution in Bangkok has reached unhealthy levels, with PM2.5 concentrations in at least 12 districts exceeding the standard safety threshold of 37.5 µg/m³.
  • The air quality has been classified as "orange," indicating potential impacts on respiratory and lung health, with an overall upward trend in pollution levels.
  • Due to the elevated pollution, residents are advised to wear PM2.5 masks when outdoors, limit strenuous activities, and monitor for symptoms like coughing or breathing difficulty.

Bangkok PM2.5 levels remain elevated on Tuesday (January 6) with the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reporting particulate matter (PM2.5) above the standard threshold and classified orange, indicating potential impacts on the respiratory system and lung health, with levels also showing an upward trend.

As of 7am on Tuesday, Bangkok’s citywide average PM2.5 concentration stood at 31.3 Micrograms per Cubic Metre (µg/m³) (standard: 37.5 µg/m³).

12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

  1. Pathum Wan – 45.8 µg/m³
  2. Chatuchak – 40.9 µg/m³
  3. Sathon – 39.0 µg/m³
  4. Lat Krabang – 37.7 µg/m³
  5. Khlong Sam Wa – 37.0 µg/m³
  6. Prawet – 36.9 µg/m³
  7. Samphanthawong – 36.6 µg/m³
  8. Bang Khun Thian – 36.2 µg/m³
  9. Thawi Watthana – 35.9 µg/m³
  10. Bang Rak – 35.8 µg/m³
  11. Ratchathewi – 35.8 µg/m³
  12. Bang Kho Laem – 35.3 µg/m³

Area breakdown (PM2.5 range)

  • North Bangkok: 28.0–40.9 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 27.2–37.7 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 22.9–36.6 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • South Bangkok: 24.7–45.8 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • North Thon Buri: 26.6–35.9 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • South Thon Buri: 27.5–36.2 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)

Overall, PM2.5 levels are rising, with Bangkok’s air quality remaining moderate.

Health advice (orange level)

  • General public: Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
  • At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.

