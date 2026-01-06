Bangkok PM2.5 above standard, residents urged to wear masks

Bangkok PM2.5 levels remain elevated on Tuesday (January 6) with the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reporting particulate matter (PM2.5) above the standard threshold and classified orange, indicating potential impacts on the respiratory system and lung health, with levels also showing an upward trend.

As of 7am on Tuesday, Bangkok’s citywide average PM2.5 concentration stood at 31.3 Micrograms per Cubic Metre (µg/m³) (standard: 37.5 µg/m³).