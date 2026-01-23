Ancient pressure cooker making a stir

Recently, an ancient artefact, the Tripod with Bear-Shaped Feet, at the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, has taken social media by storm.

Unearthed in 1968 from the tomb of Liu Sheng, a prince of the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 24), the ancient pressure cooker with feet stands a modest 18.1 centimetres tall, but it carries a legacy of ingenuity. Its sealed design sped up cooking and made food more tender.

When visitors view it through glass at the museum, the first thing that catches the eye is its three feet, chubby little bears in a cheerful squat, wide-eyed and grinning, their finely detailed fur patterns still visible.

The feet don't just add cuteness. Experts said that during the Han Dynasty, bears symbolised good fortune.