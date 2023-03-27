The Future is Now: Innovating Your AI-Driven Business Model

Microsoft’s The Future of Work with AI also introduced the Microsoft 365 Copilot — a whole new way to work with the power of next-generation AI to Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, etc.

The next generation of AI for developers and businesses, Google announced bringing generative AI capabilities to Google Cloud, MakerSuite, and Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, Chat.

These are a few examples of the beginning of the AI era and the AI capability's potential impact and transformation of our business in how we work now and in the future.

Stay ahead of the curve and embrace new opportunities.

Businesses can adapt the business model to be AI-driven by leveraging new AI technology for improving business performance and creating new growth.

