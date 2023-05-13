Martech 2023: The latest trends of business and marketing transformation

Not only the benefits, the affordable price, and the user-friendly solutions of Martech for businesses but also the advancement of technology and the arrival of generative AI, are the potential to dramatically upend the dynamics of every industry. This would be about the same as we knew Google 20 years ago that the world would never be the same anymore. This means Martech will continue to become more accessible to more businesses in this near future.



Digital Mindset and Less Legacy

Martech is used widely in every size of business. However, the older the company the less uses of Martech. This is because the younger tend to be less legacy oriented and have the tendency to have a mindset that is open to using or trying new technologies. Cultivating the right organizational structure and culture can enable the business to gain more benefits from Martech.



What everyone gets wrong about transformation

This is the very first topic of the Best of Breed Marketing Summit. Technology is not just a tool for the optimization of businesses. Because of the limits of optimization, the percentage gain from optimization finally drops over time. It doesn’t help businesses sustainably.

What businesses need to do first is you must design a new strategy to respond in a rapidly changing world. Next is marketing transformation by using technology and data in marketing processes to support the business transformation plan in terms of creating new efficiency, designing new customer experiences, and building new business models.

What is your next move for innovating and driving your business transformation?