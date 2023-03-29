ESG: Poison or Panacea for Thai Business?

Social considerations and relationship between business and society are also important in Thailand, where income inequality is high, and social unrest is a concern. Many Thai companies are taking steps to improve social conditions by implementing fair labor practices, taking certain human right due diligence processes, promoting diversity and inclusion, and engaging with local communities. Having established that, there are several issues that remain untouched from the social actions by business. Those include health and well-being, same-sex marriage, and welfare for LGBTIQ+ in a serious way, or the promotion of true skills for people with disabilities. It is obvious that the Thai government has also implemented several initiatives to promote social sustainability, including the establishment of a social welfare system, the promotion of education and healthcare, and the development of policies to address poverty and inequality. The business sector will need to work with key players such as SET and the local government on pursuing these issues beyond generic social issues.

The last challenges for business organizations in Thailand is dealing with various stakeholders to achieve their ESG actions. Governance considerations in Thailand are also a tough gig for most firms. The key barriers to move ahead with governance include corruption and lack of transparency in the formal systems. Many Thai companies are taking steps to improve corporate governance by implementing strong ethical standards, promoting transparency and accountability, and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The Thai government has also implemented several initiatives to promote good governance, including the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the implementation of corporate governance codes, and the development of policies to promote transparency and accountability.

Despite these systemic and structural challenges, there are also several reasons why Thai businesses should adopt an ESG framework and integrate ESG considerations into their operations. First, local and international investors are increasingly interested in ESG factors. Companies that can demonstrate strong ESG performance and sensible actions with impacts will be more attractive to investors. Second, ESG considerations are becoming increasingly important to customers, in particular the younger generation. Companies that prioritize ESG factors may be better positioned to attract and retain customers. Finally, research studies in this area confirm that adopting an ESG framework will be beneficial for organization’s financial may be better positioned to manage ESG risks, such as climate change, social unrest, and regulatory changes.

It will be necessary for Thai business organizations to build ESG strategies, action plans, and reporting frameworks that are clear, consistent, and aligned with the expectations of their stakeholders as well as the best practices in their industries. This will help Thai business to increase transparency and comparability. At the same time, it will be easier for investors, customers, and other stakeholders to see the values of the ESG performance.

Thai companies from various backgrounds and industries should invest in the necessary resources and expertise to manage, collect, and analyze reliable ESG data. This may involve developing partnerships with ESG data providers or hiring dedicated ESG professionals to manage ESG data collection and analysis. The process can be on a long and a winding road for some companies. It certainly will improve our performance, relationship with stakeholders, and be respected by the community.