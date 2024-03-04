'Saraburi Sandbox': Thailand's pioneer Net Zero urban ecosystem

It covers the following areas:

1) Research and development of alternative materials to substitute clinkers to reduce CO2 emissions in the production process and improve cement properties with nanotechnology. This effort requires collaboration from relevant sectors to build knowledge, adapt the machinery, and revise the requirements and material standards of each department to be in line with new product development and usage.

2) Development of concrete products that release less CO2 in the production and construction process

3) Development of technology to increase efficiency, reduce time, labour, and waste from construction

4) Research and development of biomass and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to replace coal This alternative fuel reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 9-12 million tons of CO2/year, as well as PM 2.5 from agricultural burning, serves as a source of additional income for farmers, and enhances the efficiency of waste management in Saraburi.

5) Research and development of Carbon Capture and Utilization/Storage (CCUS) CCUS technology, although relatively new to Thailand, is key to reducing CO2 which is produced at various stages in a large proportion. This research is costly and requires local and international multidisciplinary cooperation in terms of information, technology, and funding.

Chana concluded that “TCMA is ready to support Saraburi Province and will continue to collaborate with local agencies in every sector to carry out the PPP-Saraburi Sandbox. Multisectoral collaboration is the key to bringing about change, accelerating ‘Saraburi Sandbox,’, and creating a win-win-win result for all.”