Fuelling Thailand’s future of energy: Energy transition trends shaping in 2024

Key Technologies to Drive Energy Transition Success

As the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, optimizing existing energy fuels to minimize carbon emissions becomes imperative. This approach ensures a smoother and more sustainable transition, particularly in countries where energy security remains a concern. By focusing on reducing the carbon footprint of conventional fuels, we not only address immediate environmental challenges but also pave the way for a more resilient energy future. Balancing the need for energy security with sustainability goals requires strategic investments in technology and infrastructure, coupled with robust policy frameworks that incentivize low-carbon practices.



A clear example is the study and development of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Thailand, initiated by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) in 2021. PTTEP is leading Thailand's CCS efforts with a large-scale Eastern Thailand hub capturing 6-10 million tonnes of CO₂ annually by 2030, alongside the first national project at Arthit gas field starting operation in 2027, aiming to reduce emissions by up to 1 million tonnes annually.

ABB invests in partnerships with industry experts to reduce the barrier to adoption. In the UK, the company partnered with Pace CCS which uses ABB’s digital twin technology to simulate the design stage and test scenarios to deliver proof of concept and ensure the design is fit for its purpose. This will demonstrate to customers how they can smoothly transition into CCS operations.



Hydrogen and Ammonia: Hydrogen and ammonia present significant potential as competitive net-zero energy sources, with scaling up production serving as a key strategy for decarbonizing numerous sectors. Australia’s Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain exemplifies this, being the first commercial-scale liquefied hydrogen supply chain with the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 1.8 million tonnes annually. The versatile nature of both fuels has reportedly prompted countries like Japan and South Korea to establish a joint supply network for carbon-neutral fuels. In Thailand too, the government is promoting hydrogen as a new fuel for electricity production alongside natural gas. The aim is to increase green hydrogen's share by>5% of the electricity production from gas turbine power plants significantly by 2031 The country also recently sought technical assistance from the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) to develop national strategies on green hydrogen. Furthermore, Thailand has announced plans to build its first commercial green hydrogen project with China.



However, safety concerns and challenges regarding hydrogen production, flammability, storage, transportation, and end-use applications must be addressed before widespread adoption. This is where digital twin technologies offer a promising solution.



Digitalization for sustainable energy management: The energy sector is increasingly adopting digital twins to facilitate the integration of renewables into the grid and mitigate risks in new energy markets. These digital twins are data-centric, providing insights for better decision-making, leading to efficiency and sustainability gains like reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.



Companies like ABB are advancing automation, electrification, and digital solutions to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the fossil fuels sector. This includes electrifying operations, reducing emissions with analyzers, and supporting the development of next-generation technologies such as CCS.



RENEWABLE POWER: Solar power is one of the major renewable energies in Thailand present solar capacity of 3.3 GW represents more than 60% of ASEAN's total installed capacity. The world’s largest floating solar is at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani. ABB provides an Energy Management Solution to improve energy efficiency and operational flexibility for the hydro project.



ABB offers a range of digital solutions to help global and Thailand achieve its energy transition goals. The solution platforms optimize power grids, improving efficiency and enabling the seamless integration of renewable energy sources. The automation technology helps to optimize plant operations, potentially reducing energy consumption. Recently ABB is awarded a contract to automate a new bioplastics plant in Thailand converting sugarcane into Ingeo™ biopolymer. This plant is set to produce 75,000 tons of sustainable plastic annually.



Building The Net Zero Workforce

There is wide consensus that to deliver a sustainable, net-zero future, an all-energy workforce needs to be developed. Asia still has a large workforce in the fossil fuel industry that has to be engaged and upskilled. This requires partnership and cooperation between industry, government, and educational institutions. ABB is committed to building the net-zero workforce not just globally, but also locally in Thailand. With over 400 employees and 5 installed bases here, we actively invest in upskilling our Thai workforce and collaborating with local partners to ensure a smooth energy transition. Initiatives like the world's only carbon capture training plant, an outcome of collaboration between ABB and the Imperial College London– where students and employees get hands-on experience with this crucial technology, exemplify the commitment of different stakeholders to strengthen the net zero workforce landscape.



Energy transition presents multifaceted opportunities and challenges across technological, economic, social, and environmental dimensions. Although the necessary technology exists, scaling it up rapidly and adequately is imperative. While collaboration is key, policymakers must also prioritize energy sector transition with appropriate government incentives. There has never been a more critical time for Asia to harness technology for clean and equitable energy transitions.

Anders Maltesen, President, Energy Industries, Asia, ABB