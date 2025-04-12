MSMEs collaboration as a key to sustainable economy 

Meanwhile, Pinaloka, a women's business group in Siak, focuses on processing Siak crown pineapple into various processed products, ranging from jams, syrups, to pastries. However, behind the deliciousness of its products, there is a bigger mission, namely, peatland conservation.

“Siak crown pineapple is not only planted as a food source, but it is also our way of preventing forest and land fires that often occur in peat areas. In addition to increasing the productivity of local farmers, its dense planting is also able to keep peatlands from drying out and remain viable for cultivation,” said Wulan Suci Ningrum, as Pinaloka Representative.

Synergy between Business, Culture, and Environmental Conservation

In addition to producing nationally competitive products, the manufacturing of products from Dapur Mempura and Pinaloka also uses a sustainable approach to boost the local economy.

Both MSMEs actively involve workers as well as sustainable environmental conservation in maintaining the balance of nature.

Dapur Mempura has succeeded in reintroducing Riau culinary specialties to the younger generation through cooking demonstrations to 80 students from Pekanbaru High School.

Meanwhile, it has also succeeded in sustaining the economy of Bunga Raya Village farmers in Siak by adding value to the utilization of rice bran, which is purchased for Rp50,000 - 100,000 for 5 - 10 kg in one purchase because of its conversion into food raw materials.

“Usually, the rice bran is used for chicken feed that is removed by farmers from the processed rice. Now they can sell it back as raw material for food so that the selling value also increases and increases their income,” said Santi.

In the agriculture aspect, Pinaloka works with local farmers from Tanjung Kuras Village, Penyengat Village, Temusai Village and Lalang Village with a potential pineapple plantation area of 3,380 hectares, involving 33 farmers and 21 women to process pineapple products.

They aim to involve 100 farmers by the end of 2024 and ensure that the average height of the peatland is 40 cm so that the land can be cultivated.

“Empty peatlands are often overgrown with bushes that become fire hotspots due to their fibrous roots and thin leaves. To overcome this, we planted crown pineapples on the land to maintain soil moisture and intercropped them with other vegetation,” said Wulan.

Because of the forest and land fires in 2015, peatland cultivation now encourages young people to work together in farming in the Siak District.

Now, the peatlands are planted with various types of plants such as Pineapple, Durian, and Watermelon, all of which can prevent water evaporation due to extreme sun exposure.

The involvement of the local community and the sustainability of local agriculture have managed to balance the soil conditions of the peatland adjacent to the oil palm plantation, where many people visit the land more often to water the plants, thus maintaining soil moisture and preventing peatland fires.

Creating Added Value to Expand Sustainable Impacts

Skelas, through the Kubisa program, is not only providing an incubator for Riau MSMEs but also finding new ways to collaborate.

Cerli Febri, representative from Skelas, said, “We always support MSMEs to continue to innovate products and further collaborate with the community to answer environmental challenges around them. By creating added value from local ingredients, we encourage them to create a business model that can involve the growth of other MSMEs.”

For example, Dapur Mempura has collaborated with Pinaloka to make pastries such as pineapple tart, a household snack in Southeast Asia, which is usually enjoyed during festivities.

“This collaboration started with Pinaloka's desire to present more diverse pineapple products. We started brainstorming interesting ideas until we came up with pineapple tart, and after some trial and error, we finally managed to combine the sweet taste of pineapple with the crunchy and savory skin,” said Santi.

By combining their expertise in baking and the best quality pineapple, both businesses see a big opportunity in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets' interest in pineapple tarts, which have become a staple snack, especially during Christmas and Eid.

“For business partners, we usually sell pineapple tarts because the processing is simpler, making it more manpower-efficient, while for consumers, we usually sell pineapple tarts. One of them was the delivery of 50 kg of delicious pineapple tart for Bank Indonesia's national event,” said Wulan.”

The success of Dapur Mempura and Pinaloka not only benefits the local economy but also inspires other communities to adopt similar sustainable practices. By demonstrating the potential of agroforestry processing into value-added products, these businesses have helped create a more resilient and sustainable future for the people of Siak.