Bangkok Meets Honolulu: A New Era of Urban Innovation and Cultural Exchange

(February 18, 2025) – Honolulu, Hawaii (Local Time): In a first-of-its-kind official visit, Dr. Surajit Phongsinghvitaya (Dr. John), President of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, led a delegation to Honolulu City Hall for high-level discussions on public transit, urban sustainability, and cultural tourism.

Welcoming the delegation was Mr. Mike Formby, Managing Director of the City and County of Honolulu, alongside key officials from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART). At the center of the conversation: how to move people efficiently through rapidly growing urban landscapes. The Bangkok team shared insights on its BTS Skytrain network, while Honolulu officials detailed the city's new rail transit system. With both cities facing challenges in transport infrastructure and expansion, the discussions underscored a shared ambition to modernize mobility while balancing sustainability and public needs.

Beyond transit, the Bangkok delegation visited Iolani Palace, Hawaii’s iconic royal residence, for a deep dive into heritage preservation and tourism management. With Bangkok’s Grand Palace welcoming millions of visitors each year, the exchange was more than symbolic—it was a practical knowledge swap on how to protect cultural landmarks while ensuring accessibility for global travelers.