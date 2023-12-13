KResearch predicts 3.6% Thai economic growth in 2024 with digital wallet adoption

The Thai economy is projected to grow slower than expected in 2023. Research, therefore, has downwardly revised our growth forecast for the Thai economy in 2023 to 2.5 %, from the previous estimate of 3.0 %, due to the global economic downturn.

The steady decline in the Chinese economy, in particular, may affect the overall number of international tourist arrivals in Thailand. Research is of the view that the total number of foreign holidaymakers in Thailand during 2023 may reach only 27.6 million, although Thai merchandise exports are projected to contract by 1.3 %, an improvement from the previous estimate of a 2.5 % decline.

Additionally, domestic demand may continue to be affected by the fact that Thai tourism has not yet fully recovered, together with the persistent slowdown in the manufacturing sector and hefty household debt, as reflected in the contraction of domestic car sales for several consecutive months and core inflation that remains below the Bank of Thailand’s target. KResearch expects that the Thai central bank has already ended its interest hike cycle, leaving its policy rate at 2.5 %.