1% fee to be charged on credit-card transactions abroad in baht from May 1

The fee is being levied for currency conversion.

When travelling abroad and using credit cards for purchases at international stores, individuals will be presented with the option of paying in the local currency of the country or baht. If the user chooses to pay in baht, an additional 1% fee will be charged.

When withdrawing baht through ATMs abroad, a Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee will be charged. This fee amounts to 1% of the total expenditure or cash withdrawal.