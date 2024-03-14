KResearch projects Thai economy in 2024 may grow by 2.8 %

Burin Adulwattana, Managing Director and Chief Economist, KASIKORN RESEARCH CENTER Co., Ltd. (KResearch), said, “The global economy in 2024 is expected to grow at the same level as was seen in 2023. Global trade is likely to resume growth while global interest rates will gradually decline as inflation falls to the target level set by central banks worldwide. China continues to face the challenge of its ailing property sector, thus far unresolved amid its weak economy, which would lead to ebbing domestic demand and price reductions by manufacturers to maintain their market share.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has assessed that the US economy remains in good shape while signalling a policy rate reduction this year. The financial markets expect that the Fed will start lowering interest rates in June 2024”.