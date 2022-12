Who will attend Apec summit this week

Here are the leaders of these " economies " that will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok November 18–19, 2022

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chile President Gabriel Boric

People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong,China Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu

Indonesia President Joko Widodo

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Republic of Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

Malaysia Cabinet secretary-general Mohamad Zuki Ali

Mexico Ambassador to Thailand Bernardo Cordova Tello

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape

Peru Vice President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra

Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr

Russia Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Chinese Taipei Special Representative of President Morris Chang

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

United States Vice President Kamala Harris

Viet Nam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc



special guests

France President Emmanuel Macron

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman