Improving rural farm income in Thailand

The first opportunity relates to increasing agricultural productivity by improving access to irrigation water. With less than half of farm households being able to access water resources, dependence on rainfed agriculture is high, increasing exposure to climate risks and limiting opportunities for higher income.



The second opportunity lies in increasing crop diversification and the adoption of high value crops in irrigated areas. Rice production has played a dominant role in the Thai economy as well as the world's export market, employing 3.5 out of 8 million farm households while generating export revenues of close to US $3.7 billion, making Thailand the second largest rice exporter in the world. However, Thailand's rice yields have been low relative to other global rice producers over the past decade.

Despite its relatively low profitability, rice production has continued to dominate the use of limited irrigated land, with the planting of paddy rice accounting for two-thirds of total irrigated areas. While improving rice productivity is critical, particularly in areas that have a comparative advantage for growing rice, there remains a considerable opportunity to raise farm incomes through crop diversification and crop rotation.

The third opportunity involves improving access to markets. Improving rural connectivity provides the opportunity to reduce transport and logistics costs in addition to enabling farmers to move up the agricultural value chain to agro-processing and distribution.