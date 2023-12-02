Motor Expo revs up the passion of auto lovers

The 40th motor show, under the theme "Automobiles: More than a Machine - Mobility: Imagination and Beyond”, features cars of 40 brands across 11 countries and motorcycles of 23 brands from 7 countries, event organiser Khwanchai Papaspong said.

It is expected to boost the Thai automotive industry by 10-15% compared to the previous year.

The year, there are popular sections showcasing two more types of vehicles: boats and aircraft.

Visit Motor Expo 2023.

The Nation has captured a few moments from the event.