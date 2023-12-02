Motor Expo revs up the passion of auto lovers
One of the year’s most awaited events for auto enthusiasts, Motor Expo 2023, is open at Impact Challenger in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province until December 11.
The 40th motor show, under the theme "Automobiles: More than a Machine - Mobility: Imagination and Beyond”, features cars of 40 brands across 11 countries and motorcycles of 23 brands from 7 countries, event organiser Khwanchai Papaspong said.
It is expected to boost the Thai automotive industry by 10-15% compared to the previous year.
The year, there are popular sections showcasing two more types of vehicles: boats and aircraft.
The Nation has captured a few moments from the event.
Photo by: Phiphatphong Dantananulux
