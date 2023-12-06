‘Whole-School Approach’ curriculum to future readiness for schools in Thailand

Andrew Coombe, OxfordAQA Managing Director explained, that in an era marked by dynamic shifts and global connectivity, the education landscape is transforming at an unprecedented pace. Education for the future is far beyond just the acquisition of knowledge. Students need to build resilience, be equipped with the right skills and be adaptable to navigate the demands and requirements of future job markets.

“I am enthusiastic about the Oxford International Curriculum, which offers coherence, continuity and consistency, to prepare students for the OxfordAQA International GCSEs, AS and A-level exams. With a holistic whole-school approach, I am confident students will reach their full potential with a fully comprehensive curriculum, world-class resources, quality professional development, and internationally recognised qualifications.”

“As one of the fastest growing international examination boards, OxfordAQA International Qualifications has played a pivotal role in students’ academic journeys. Students who have taken OxfordAQA qualifications have successfully progressed to leading international universities as educational institutions around the world recognise their achievements. Certainly, a whole school approach with the Oxford International Curriculum and OxfordAQA International Qualifications offers a sure pathway to success for students,” said Coombe.