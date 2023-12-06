‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut prepares for one last world title push 

As such, the Thai knockout artist can’t slip up when he faces highly-rated promotional newcomer Luke Lessei in the ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts co-headliner at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this weekend.

Nattawut was involved in a “Fight of the Year” contender in his return to ONE Championship when he stepped in on short notice to face ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a kickboxing battle for the ages at ONE Fight Night 15 this past October.

While he narrowly came up short when the scorecards were announced, the fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender’s performance proved that he still belongs among the sport’s elite.

Nattawut took confidence from the fight nonetheless, but he still has one eye on the finish line after a stellar career that has yielded 71 professional victories.