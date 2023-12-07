Kryklia vs. Roberts: Keys to victory  

Speaking, it’s the largest Muay Thai fight in ONE’s history, and it takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday morning, 9 December.

Here, we look at what each man brings to the epic tussle and what they could use to emerge as ONE’s very first heavyweight Muay Thai king.

Roman Kryklia’s Knees

Kryklia’s knees have been a deadly weapon so far in his unbeaten five-fight run under the ONE banner.

Using his height, the towering Ukrainian can land to his opponents’ faces with his knees from punching range, making him exceptionally dangerous during exchanges.

The shackles will be released further under Muay Thai rules, which will allow the 32-year-old to control Roberts in the clinch and unload their knees without fear of the referee breaking up proceedings.