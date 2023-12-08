Hotel adopts sustainable practices with enriched plant-based menus

Made in response to travellers’ growing appetite for people, animal and planet-friendly food, this initiative will spare nearly 9,000 animal lives per year and reduce close to the equivalent of 150,000 kgs of CO2 emissions.

Humane Society International launched this initiative with a six-day training for the hotel’s culinary team, combining theory with practical plant-based cooking to equip chefs with the culinary techniques and knowledge to whip up new, mouthwatering recipes such as satay tempeh skewers, cinnamon French toast, lion’s mane mushroom “chicken,” and banana cream pie with gingerbread crust.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will begin implementing their menu changes with an initial focus on novel plant-based breakfast offerings.