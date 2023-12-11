Over 84,000 debtors register for government assistance

This initiative is a crucial step in the government's campaign against illegal lending practices, particularly those involving exorbitant interest rates, which have often resulted in threats and assaults on debtors by loan sharks.

As of 3.30 pm on Sunday, a total of 84,507 debtors had sought assistance from the ministry, involving 54,952 creditors and totalling 4.463863 billion baht, according to data from the Office of the Inspector General and Legal Affairs, Department of Provincial Administration.

Of these registrations, 76,911 were completed online through the Department of Provincial Administration's website (https://debt.dopa .go .th), while the remaining 7,596 were in-person registrations at district offices.