Over 84,000 debtors register for government assistance
More than 84,000 individuals have enrolled for government debt relief over the last 10 days, according to Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry.
This initiative is a crucial step in the government's campaign against illegal lending practices, particularly those involving exorbitant interest rates, which have often resulted in threats and assaults on debtors by loan sharks.
As of 3.30 pm on Sunday, a total of 84,507 debtors had sought assistance from the ministry, involving 54,952 creditors and totalling 4.463863 billion baht, according to data from the Office of the Inspector General and Legal Affairs, Department of Provincial Administration.
Of these registrations, 76,911 were completed online through the Department of Provincial Administration's website (https://debt.dopa .go .th), while the remaining 7,596 were in-person registrations at district offices.
Bangkok witnessed the highest number of registrations, with 5,440 debtors, 4,250 creditors, and a total debt of 369.263 million baht. Other provinces with significant registrations include Nakhon Si Thammarat (3,548 debtors, 2,629 creditors, and 186.258 million baht), Songkhla (3,440/2,262/200.216 million baht), Nakhon Ratchasima (3,440/1,934/220.160 million baht), and Khon Kaen (2,124/1467/130.933 million baht).
The top 5 provinces with the least registrations are Mae Hong Son (112/72/4.517 million baht), Ranong (171/117/12.730 billion baht), Samut Songkhram (240/163/7.201 million baht), Trat (259/126/6.995 million baht), and Sing Buri (307/186/11.802 billion baht).
Suttipong again called for all civil servants at the ministry to collaborate with the police force in aiding the public and promoting citizens’ freedom from off-system debts. The registration period is open until March 31. Negotiations for debt resolution are set for Friday (December 15).
This comprehensive approach includes inviting off-system creditors to engage in discussions to verify the truth and initiate debt resolution steps. Some districts have already started these procedures, with outcomes leading to a suspension of excessively high-interest rates beyond legal stipulations.