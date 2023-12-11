Nightlife in some areas to remain open to 4 am from December 15
Party enthusiasts will be out in full from Friday (December 15) as pubs, bars and entertainment venues in selected areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province can officially stay open until 4 am.
The new rule, which is in line with the Prime Minister's policy to boost the night entertainment industry and support tourism, will come under the purview of the Interior Ministry, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, signing the draft ministerial regulations following the cabinet meeting on November 28.
The next step involves the announcement in the Royal Gazette.
Services within hotel premises, in line with national hotel regulations, are also allowed to operate until 4 am.
To further promote tourism during the New Year celebration, the regulations allow night entertainment venues nationwide to operate until 6 am following the extension of service hours on December 31.
Anutin has directed and instructed the agencies within the ministry to coordinate with relevant local and security agencies to ensure that the extension of service hours for entertainment venues supports the government’s tourism policy while maintaining social order and ensuring public safety. He has also stressed the importance of preventing drunk driving to reduce the risk of harm or loss to both individuals and society.