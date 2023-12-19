Asia Scam Report 2023: Thailand highest in Asia for phone scams

Gogolook, the developer of the Whoscall application and trust technology provider (TrustTech), and global anti-scam organization GASA (The Global Anti-Scam Alliance) organized the first-ever Anti-Scam Asia Summit (ASAS) in Taipei, Taiwan.

The event saw the release of a worrying report revealing that most Asians are overconfident in their ability to deal with online scams at a time when scammers have begun using AI technology to make scams more subtle and difficult to spot. Thais are the most likely to be tricked by phone scams in Asia, mostly through Facebook, LINE and e-mail, while over half of people around the continent have to deal with scammers at least once a week.

The Asia Scam Report 2023, published by GASA and Gogolook, reveals that Asia is becoming a key target for criminals who are likely to use AI technology to commit fraud faster and more easily while operating overseas to make them harder to detect and capture. To combat this the ASAS meeting helped exchange information and create regional cooperation between stakeholders to quickly identify and prevent wrongdoing. Members of international law enforcement agencies, security organizations, financial institutions, and businesses across Asia attended the event.