Best practices for ransomware protection in hospital groups

Udon Thani Hospital Center, a large provincial hospital in the northeast region under the Ministry of Public Health, is identified as one of the Critical Information Infrastructure organizations providing services to citizens. This incident is not the first of its kind in Thailand, where hospitals have fallen victim to ransomware attacks.

Hospitals are attractive targets for ransomware due to the wealth of sensitive data they possess and the severe disruptions they can cause to the public. These attacks present cybercriminals with significant financial gain and an urgency to pay ransoms, as the consequences extend beyond the organization to impact broader societal and economic stability.