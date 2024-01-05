Does Thailand Need to Regulate Artificial Intelligence?

To ensure that AI moves ahead on the right track, True Corporation recently organized the AI Gets Good seminar. Representatives from the government sector, the academic sector, and the business sector came together at the event to discuss "How to ensure that AI creates positive impacts in Thai society?"

Regulation: Boon or Bane?

Chaichana Mitrpant, Executive Director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), said AI applications are now in widespread use across the world with both benefits and adverse impacts. For example, AI has already turned social media into an "echo chamber," meaning users get exposed to information or opinions that resonate with their beliefs, are one-sided, and insulate them from rebuttals.

AI may also disrupt the economy, create new societal divides or affect national security. Hence a growing chorus of calls to regulate this technology. Some AI developers have even called for a pause in AI development while studies on AI's adverse impacts are being conducted.

Work on AI regulation is the most advanced in Europe. The European Union is set to introduce measures to monitor and govern AI's emerging risks. The move has its supporters but has also drawn criticism from people who think AI governance will hinder rather than promote AI development.

In Thailand, AI governance remains "vague." Chaichana admitted that Thai authorities still lacked experience in AI application and governance because they were relatively new things in Thai society.

"If we rush to govern a technology at an inappropriate time, we may abort the technology before it is born. So, we have decided to mainly monitor AI regulatory guidelines from developed countries," he explained.