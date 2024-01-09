TAT teams up with TRUE-DTAC & DNP, boosting Thai tourism with free park passes
TAT Joins hands with TRUE – DTAC and the Department of National Parks to boost tourism in Thailand— gifting free national park passes & exclusive discounts from businesses all over Thailand.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT.) has collaborated with TRUE – DTAC and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants to launch a campaign named “Amazing Thailand Expat Privilege”, offering a free pass to national parks and up to 80% discount for establishment over Thailand.
Nowadays, a large number of foreigners have settled down as a remote worker in many countries. Thailand is one of the great choices for business investment, making a living, and residence, due to various factors, for example, reasonable cost of living, amazing quality of life, etc. For that reason, many foreigners decide to become Expat in Thailand. Based on the latest data (August 2023) by the Department of Labor, about 2.15 million expats live in Thailand; including immigrants who build a family, remote workers who move to the country after the expansion of overseas business, long-stay travellers, and foreign tourists.
The campaign offers up to 80% discount from more than 200 establishments in Thailand. The privileges cover a variety of categories, for example, River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort, Cocoa Valley Resort, Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort for accommodation; Somtum Villa, Chaophraya Cruise, De Riva Ayothaya for restaurant; Oasis Spa, Abhaibhubejhr Dayspa, Kiri Tara Spa & Massage for health & wellness; Treasure Hill Golf & Country Club, Black Mountain Water Park, Siam Niramit Phuket for activity; Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store for shopping etc.
“Amazing Thailand Expat Privilege” has collaborated with True Corporation Public Company Limited or TRUE – DTAC to promote the campaign and enable a channel to directly communicate with the Expat group, by focusing on the Expat group who is a customer of TRUE – DTAC which amounts to 1.2 million people (54%). Most of them come from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia; all of which are considered countries with high purchasing power.
Moreover, the campaign has collaborated with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants to gift a special privilege of 10,000 free passes for the national parks in Thailand, to support ecotourism and promote natural tourist attractions in Thailand; for example, Khao Yai National Park, Doi Suthep – Pui National Park, Mu Ko Chang National Park, Khao Sok National Park, etc. The free pass will be available from December 2023 to February 2024. Apart from that, the campaign also offers 500-baht gift vouchers for the Bangchak Gas Station.
Register on the website: expatprivileges.com for the privileges and more information about the campaign. Enjoy travelling in Thailand during the year's end and the beginning of the next year, safely and worth your money. Redeem and use the special deals from now on until 29 February 2024, by registering on the website to get your preferred discounts. After that, show the redeemed Promo Code along with your passport at the designated establishment. The conditions are as the establishment designated.