TAT teams up with TRUE-DTAC & DNP, boosting Thai tourism with free park passes

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT.) has collaborated with TRUE – DTAC and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants to launch a campaign named “Amazing Thailand Expat Privilege”, offering a free pass to national parks and up to 80% discount for establishment over Thailand.

Nowadays, a large number of foreigners have settled down as a remote worker in many countries. Thailand is one of the great choices for business investment, making a living, and residence, due to various factors, for example, reasonable cost of living, amazing quality of life, etc. For that reason, many foreigners decide to become Expat in Thailand. Based on the latest data (August 2023) by the Department of Labor, about 2.15 million expats live in Thailand; including immigrants who build a family, remote workers who move to the country after the expansion of overseas business, long-stay travellers, and foreign tourists.