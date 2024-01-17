Upgrading Thai construction industry towards the World of sustainability

Bazin has stated that the Saint-Gobain Group has various products that help in saving energy, including protecting the environment by releasing less carbon dioxide.

Additionally, focusing on products that do not impact the environment, the Saint-Gobain Group also has teams in different countries, including Thailand.

The company's team will make assessments in various local areas so that those locals can get the most suitable product. The Saint-Gobain Group has many products that are suitable for Thailand.

Bazin further stated that for The Saint-Gobain Group, sustainability is the important heart of the company. This makes the company have distinctive points from other competitors. It is a competitive advantage and an attraction for those interested in preserving the environment.

This has made The Saint-Gobain Group successful for many decades. If you consider that the use of environmentally friendly materials will cause you to face a price that is more expensive than general materials, this is something not to think about. This period can be considered a turning point because today's businesses must start caring for the environment more.

Therefore, price should not be the first decision. We should not delay the matter of sustainability, and cost should not be used as an issue for stopping development. In the future, less energy consumption or less garbage will also cause the price to decrease.