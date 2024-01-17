Upgrading Thai construction industry towards the World of sustainability
Siwaraya Sritirat, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain Thailand Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor in the building construction industry under Gyproc and Weber brands organized a seminar.
The seminar, titled "Elevate Ambitions for a Sustainable Future, Fostering Positive Change in Thailand’s Construction Industry," aims to reaffirm the organization's commitment to sustainable business practices and global environmental preservation at an international level.
The event was attended by Benoit Bazin, CEO of Saint-Gobain Group, and the related experts. The Saint-Gobain Group not only focuses on developing solutions but also prioritizes sustainable living and aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
Amid the overall challenges faced by the construction industry in the years 2023-2024, the Saint-Gobain Group perceived it as a challenging period marked by increased product costs, lower construction budgets, escalating labour expenses, and labour shortages. Additionally, intense price competition added to the complexity.
Consequently, the group recognized opportunities to differentiate itself by leveraging innovation and solutions to address these challenges. The focus was on developing practical innovations in systems and solutions to present to clients. These solutions were designed to effectively solve the problems arising from construction activities, ultimately contributing to improved quality of living spaces, efforts to reduce energy consumption, long-term cost-saving strategies, as well as an expert technical consultation contributing to enhanced efficiency and quality in construction.
These initiatives aim to create greater satisfaction among users and residents, ultimately elevating the overall living experience. Such improvements can extend to retail and wholesale businesses, establishing products as recognizable and accepted for their enhanced quality. This, in turn, generates added value throughout the entire supply chain, delivering a higher quality of life to residents and maximizing benefits for all stakeholders.
Bazin has stated that the Saint-Gobain Group has various products that help in saving energy, including protecting the environment by releasing less carbon dioxide.
Additionally, focusing on products that do not impact the environment, the Saint-Gobain Group also has teams in different countries, including Thailand.
The company's team will make assessments in various local areas so that those locals can get the most suitable product. The Saint-Gobain Group has many products that are suitable for Thailand.
Bazin further stated that for The Saint-Gobain Group, sustainability is the important heart of the company. This makes the company have distinctive points from other competitors. It is a competitive advantage and an attraction for those interested in preserving the environment.
This has made The Saint-Gobain Group successful for many decades. If you consider that the use of environmentally friendly materials will cause you to face a price that is more expensive than general materials, this is something not to think about. This period can be considered a turning point because today's businesses must start caring for the environment more.
Therefore, price should not be the first decision. We should not delay the matter of sustainability, and cost should not be used as an issue for stopping development. In the future, less energy consumption or less garbage will also cause the price to decrease.