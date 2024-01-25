Bangkok Tops Lunar New Year Travel Destinations

Agoda’s booking data highlights Malaysia, China, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan as top inbound markets to Thailand respectively, marking China's return as a top-five source market for the first time since 2019. The five most popular destinations visited within Thailand are international favourite Bangkok, followed by Phuket, Hat Yai, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.

Although officially celebrated on Saturday 10 February 2024, the Lunar New Year holiday is extended to a long weekend in many markets across Asia and week-long celebrations for China, Japan (Spring Holiday) and Vietnam (Tet). The holiday also referred to as Chinese New Year, is traditionally one of the peak travel moments for tourists from mainland China. For the first time since 2019, China is back in contention, ranking third source market overall and securing a spot in the top-five inbound lists for Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.