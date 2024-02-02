Thai organisations face 800 more weekly cyber attacks than global average

Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has revealed that Thai organisations have been subject to 1,892 cyber attacks per week over the last half year — an alarmingly high valuation compared to the global average of 1,040, per Check Point’s latest Threat Intelligence Report. The findings also revealed that Cryptominer and Botnet malware have been the two most prevalent threats in Thailand, indicating that the Kingdom is susceptible to phishing attacks, a variety of scams, and resource hijacking.

Furthermore, attacks were most seen on the Government/Military, Manufacturing, and Finance/Banking industries, which were subject to 5,789 attacks in the last six months. Cybersecurity has become increasingly important due to the attack’s frequency and the sensitive nature of targeted industries, with these attacks potentially looking at retrieving sensitive information, disrupting critical infrastructure, exploiting IoT vulnerabilities, and siphoning lucrative monies, among others.

“Organisations in Thailand are facing an uphill battle. Cybersecurity attacks are getting more sophisticated and the volume of attacks has just been on the rise year after year,” said Chanvith Iddhivadhana, Country Manager, Thailand for Check Point Software Technologies. “Organisations must remain vigilant in the face of increasing cyber risks. To defend against the upcoming onslaught of attacks, organisations will require a consolidated, collaborative, and comprehensive platform approach to cybersecurity, crucial to safeguard the resilience of the digital infrastructure in Thailand.”