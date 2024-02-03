Worldwide IT spending to grow 6.8% in 2024

Worldwide IT spending is expected to total $5 trillion in 2024, an increase of 6.8% from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc. This is down from the previous quarter’s forecast of 8% growth. While generative AI (GenAI) had significant hype in 2023, it will not significantly change the growth of IT spending in the near term.

IT spending in Thailand is projected to exceed 1 trillion THB in 2024 for the first time, an increase of 5.8% from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. Spending on software will see the largest growth with an increase of 15.9% expected in 2024.

“While GenAI will change everything, it won’t impact IT spending significantly, similar to IoT, blockchain and other big trends we have experienced,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “2024 will be the year when organizations invest in planning for how to use GenAI, however, IT spending will be driven by more traditional forces, such as profitability, labour, and dragged down by a continued wave of change fatigue.”