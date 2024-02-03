Most employees believe offices are no longer fit for purpose

Workspaces do not reflect changing employee needs

Across Thailand, 48% of employees believe that their office is not fully fit for purpose to enable them to do their best work. When referring to office layouts and seating arrangements, 82% of employees feel these are not conducive to collaboration and brainstorming purposes. While there is a growing emphasis on collaboration, 87% of employers surveyed still allocate at least half of their offices to individual workspaces.

The study further highlights that workspaces are not ready for this new way of working. Employees feel that individual workstations (54%), large (56%) and small (70%) meeting rooms are ineffective at boosting productivity in the office, or only do so moderately at best.

Technology infrastructure and integration are also an area of concern. Among employers who find meeting rooms ineffective in boosting in-office productivity, the main reasons are insufficient audio and video endpoints (75%) poor quality of audio-visual experience (42%), lack of inclusive audio and video endpoints (33%) and inconsistency in the experience for remote and in-office participants should be 8%. On average, just over half (stat pending) of the meeting rooms across organizations are equipped with video and audio capabilities.

On a positive note, the study reveals that organizations are making progress to transform their office spaces. Nine out of 10 employers have already made changes post-pandemic and 90% plan to do so in the next two years. The main drivers of transformation include adapting to technological advancements (67%), meeting changing employee expectations for workspaces (70%) and better enabling hybrid work (51%).

“Employers' progress in deploying collaborative technologies for hybrid work is commendable, but simply providing the tools isn’t enough. Most employees don’t feel prepared to use them effectively,” said Mehra. “As an example, only 38% of employees feel highly equipped to use video conferencing and just 26% feel well-equipped to use advanced tools like footprint monitoring or smart meeting room assistants. We need to focus on integrating these tools into the workplace to facilitate a smooth transition to this new work normal and ensure these technologies are accessible and user-friendly for all."

The study is based on a double-blind survey of 9,200 full-time employees and 1,650 employers surveyed in November 2023. Respondents are from seven Asia Pacific markets including Australia, Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea.