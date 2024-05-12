Srettha: Thailand to tighten border control amid Myanmar conflict

Thailand is actively preparing to defend its national security, increase its capacity, and assist humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, Prime Minister Srettha Thavision said.

Currently, Thailand has the capability to accommodate up to 5,000 refugees, he said.

Speaking on Saturday at the 9th Infantry Division in Kanchanaburi province, Srettha addressed the situation in Myanmar, noting the persistent conflict within the country. Emphasising the importance of closing the border, Srettha said he had received reports from regional army commanders with proposals for closing points and checkpoints, along with the existing measures for border protection.

"The problems are manifold, extending beyond security and encompassing issues such as counterfeit goods and drug trafficking,” Srettha said.

 

"We have to address many things, including increasing the personnel, humanitarian assistance, and preparing support points, approximately 20 points accommodating around 500-1,500 people each. We are utilising technology, such as drones and X-ray machines to detect illegal goods. Discussions have been held, and budgets approved to address these concerns, all in an effort to safeguard our country's security," he added.

