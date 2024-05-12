Srettha: Thailand to tighten border control amid Myanmar conflict

Currently, Thailand has the capability to accommodate up to 5,000 refugees, he said.

Speaking on Saturday at the 9th Infantry Division in Kanchanaburi province, Srettha addressed the situation in Myanmar, noting the persistent conflict within the country. Emphasising the importance of closing the border, Srettha said he had received reports from regional army commanders with proposals for closing points and checkpoints, along with the existing measures for border protection.

"The problems are manifold, extending beyond security and encompassing issues such as counterfeit goods and drug trafficking,” Srettha said.