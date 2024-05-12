Police hunting for suspect involved in abduction and killing of South Korean

The body was discovered in Pattaya, and it is suspected that one of the suspects has fled the country, police said.

Following a report received on May 7 that a Korean tourist had gone missing, suspected to have been abducted for ransom, the missing individual was identified as South Korean national Roh Eui Jong, 34.

He had entered Thailand on April 30.

On May 7, Roh's mother in South Korea received a phone call informing her that her son had drowned their drugs, and they demanded 3 million baht as ransom otherwise her son would be killed.