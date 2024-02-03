State agencies investigate Thai man's invention using water to power cars

The innovator behind this technology is Poomin Ratsami, a 56-year-old car mechanic in Rayong province. His invention is installed in the engine compartment of a sedan with a petrol engine.

The NSTDA official explained that the invention involved transforming the molecular structure of water into gas, which is then introduced into the combustion chamber of the car’s engine.

Officials from the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and the Office of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation conducted a test drive of the vehicle and inquired about the operational processes of the invention.

Poomin said that after completing his education as a mechanic, he started working in a factory. While working, he studied the possibility of using water as a supplementary fuel for cars. He conducted studies and experiments for nearly 20 years before achieving a breakthrough. In the engine's operation, fuel is still required, but water is added to the combustion process.

This generates gas that propels the engine with tremendous force. The exhaust emitted from the pipe is water, contributing to fuel efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, he said.

Poomin is keen for government agencies to further promote his innovation and encourage its adaptation by automotive manufacturers. This is aimed at facilitating widespread implementation and utilisation of the technology in the future.